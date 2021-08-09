Previous
Reflection at the creek by fr1da
Photo 1265

Reflection at the creek

A reflection of the water after the considerable rain we have had lately. The light struck the green new grass and reflected in the water below.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
