Previous
Next
Rainbow parrot by fr1da
Photo 1266

Rainbow parrot

Even though it is in a thorny tree the rainbow parrot sits comfortably taking in the scene in the garden.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

cityhillsandsea
Probably knows she's secure, surrounded by thorns as she is!
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise