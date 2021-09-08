Previous
Abstract patterns still life by fr1da
Photo 1276

Abstract patterns still life

Light effects on a kitchen grater. Experiments with my tripod and a torch.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details

