Day 1 - challenge by frameit2020
Day 1 - challenge

Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits.
– Jerry Dunn

I know the new year is yet to begin but why wait until the year changes over. Resolutions for the next twelve months (and on) to move... to put on my shoes, to tie the laces and to move my body

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/2.8, 1/60 sec, ISO-200, 70mm
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
