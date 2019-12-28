Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Day 1 - challenge
Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits.
– Jerry Dunn
I know the new year is yet to begin but why wait until the year changes over. Resolutions for the next twelve months (and on) to move... to put on my shoes, to tie the laces and to move my body
Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/2.8, 1/60 sec, ISO-200, 70mm
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frame It
@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
1
photos
0
followers
2
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th December 2019 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
laces
,
shoe
,
resolutions
,
sneaker
,
challenge
,
shoelaces
,
begin
,
first step
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close