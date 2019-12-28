Day 1 - challenge

Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits.

– Jerry Dunn



I know the new year is yet to begin but why wait until the year changes over. Resolutions for the next twelve months (and on) to move... to put on my shoes, to tie the laces and to move my body



Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/2.8, 1/60 sec, ISO-200, 70mm