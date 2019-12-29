Previous
Next
Day 2 - capture by frameit2020
2 / 365

Day 2 - capture

“Photography is the beauty of life captured.”
Tara Chisolm

Continuing with the theme of resolutions, one of the reasons I have (re)started 365 project is to make me stop and capture the little details of life everyday

Iphone XS Max, f/1.8, 1/32 sec, ISO-400
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise