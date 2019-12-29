Sign up
Day 2 - capture
“Photography is the beauty of life captured.”
Tara Chisolm
Continuing with the theme of resolutions, one of the reasons I have (re)started 365 project is to make me stop and capture the little details of life everyday
Iphone XS Max, f/1.8, 1/32 sec, ISO-400
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
1
2
Views
2
365
iPhone XS Max
29th December 2019 9:15pm
cards
,
resolutions
,
details
,
sd
,
capture52
