Day 3 - Do it

“The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open. Do it. Throw yourself.”

― C. JoyBell C.



Resolutions for the next twelve months (and on) to grow... to learn, to change, to challenge



Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/5.6, 1/60 sec, ISO-400, 70mm