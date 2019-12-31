Previous
Day 4... passion by frameit2020
4 / 365

Day 4... passion

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” - Oprah Winfrey


Resolutions for the next twelve months (and on) to share my passion... to enjoy the big and little things in life
Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
