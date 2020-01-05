Previous
Next
Day 9... heartbreaking by frameit2020
9 / 365

Day 9... heartbreaking

The smoke has been hanging over Sydney for months and the fires continue to burn, not the landscape I want to capture

Week 2 - landscapes;
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise