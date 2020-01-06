Previous
Day 10... thankful but want more by frameit2020
Sometimes we should express our gratitude for the small and simple things like the scent of the rain, the taste of your favorite food, or the sound of a loved one's voice.

Joseph B. Wirthlin

In my 52 week challenge the theme for the week is landscape but there is only one thing that the landscape in Australia needs and it’s rain, we have received some but need more

6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
2% complete

