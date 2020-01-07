Sign up
Day 11... travel
Once you have traveled, the voyage never ends, but is played out over and over again in the quietest chambers. The mind can never break off from the journey.
Pat Conroy
Week 2 - landscapes, I’m sitting on a train travelling north and wish I could stop to capture so many beautiful locations instead I have to just enjoy the journey
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
7th January 2020 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
