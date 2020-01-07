Previous
Day 11... travel by frameit2020
11 / 365

Day 11... travel

Once you have traveled, the voyage never ends, but is played out over and over again in the quietest chambers. The mind can never break off from the journey.
Pat Conroy

Week 2 - landscapes, I’m sitting on a train travelling north and wish I could stop to capture so many beautiful locations instead I have to just enjoy the journey
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
