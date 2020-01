Day 15... coincidence

Coincidence is the word we use when we can't see the levers and pulleys.



Emma Bull



Week 3 - Architecture

Your job this week is to get out and photograph buildings, man-made structures. Use whichever manner you choose either proper corrected lines, or twisted, curved, tilted and converging lines. Go for wide shots, or put on a long lens and shoot details – it’s totally your call.



Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/2.8, 1/40 sec, ISO-160, 70mm