Day 16... turn it on by frameit2020
16 / 365

Day 16... turn it on

We all walk in the dark and each of us must learn to turn on his or her own light.

Earl Nightingale

12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
4% complete

