Day 18... drive out by frameit2020
Day 18... drive out

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

Martin Luther King, Jr.

14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
