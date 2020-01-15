Sign up
Day 18... optimist
I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

Rabindranath Tagore
Rabindranath Tagore
Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/9, 1/160 sec, ISO-250, 39mm
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Frame It
@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
Tags
door
,
church
,
blue
,
wc52-2020-week3
