Day 23... not boring by frameit2020
23 / 365

Day 23... not boring

No place is boring, if you've had a good night's sleep and have a pocket full of unexposed film. - Robert Adams

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/5.6, 1/250 sec, ISO-100, 70mm

19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
