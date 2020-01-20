Previous
Day 24... make them by frameit2020
24 / 365

Day 24... make them

If life gives you limes, make margaritas.

Jimmy Buffett

20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
6% complete

Photo Details

