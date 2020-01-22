Previous
Next
Day 26... too short by frameit2020
25 / 365

Day 26... too short

Life is too short to not have oysters and champagne sometimes.

Christie Brinkley

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/5, 1/200 sec, ISO-640, 63mm
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise