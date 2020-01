Day 29... love

Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart and the senses.



Lao Tzu



Week 5 challenge - Portrait

All photos to be taken/converted to monochrome. Focus on the tone of your capture



Previous weeks many of my photos match the theme of Capture 52, this week I may only have one photo but he is my love (and there’s a lot of tone in the photo as that is what I shorten his name to, Tony)



Canon EOS 5D Mark III, f/3.2, 1/160 sec, ISO-200, 59mm