Day 31... pain by frameit2020
31 / 365

Day 31... pain

Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.

Buddhist proverb

Pain stopped me in my tracks today, almost enough for me to not to take a photo but I persisted even if it’s just a quick snap before lights out
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

