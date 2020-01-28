Previous
Day 32... present by frameit2020
32 / 365

Day 32... present

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.

Buddha
28th January 2020

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
9% complete

Photo Details

