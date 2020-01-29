Previous
Day 33... camouflage by frameit2020
33 / 365

Day 33... camouflage

Camouflage is a game we all like to play, but our secrets are as surely revealed by what we want to seem to be as by what we want to conceal.

Russell Lynes
29th January 2020

Frame It

@frameit2020
@frameit2020
9% complete

Photo Details

