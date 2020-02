Day 45... love life

If you love life, don't waste time, for time is what life is made up of.

BRUCE LEE, Striking Thoughts: Bruce Lee's Wisdom for Daily Living



I know a ring is usually given at a proposal but normally it’s the man proposing. Wednesday I will be asking the question and presenting this watch. Wood because like our love it is natural and a watch because I love the time we have had and will have together