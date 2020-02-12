Previous
Next
Day 47... he said YES by frameit2020
47 / 365

Day 47... he said YES

Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart and the senses. Lao Tzu
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Frame It

@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise