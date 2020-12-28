Previous
Bloom by frameit2020
88 / 365

Bloom

Every cactus blooms,
some with little rooms,
some give flowers that grow,
others so small it won't show!
- Ana Claudia Antunes, Pierrot & Columbine
@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
