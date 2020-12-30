Sign up
Three types
There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.
Will Rogers
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th December 2020 9:35am
Tags
fence
,
wire
,
barbed
