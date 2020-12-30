Previous
Three types by frameit2020
90 / 365

Three types

There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.

Will Rogers
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

