Think big
“We think too small, like the frog at the bottom of the well. He thinks the sky is only as big as the top of the well. If he surfaced, he would have an entirely different view.” – Mao Zedong
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
@frameit2020
Not the first time I have been here... managed two and half years before life got in the way... ready to start again and capture...
2
365
Canon EOS 700D
1st January 2021 9:35pm
green
,
frog
,
tuncurry
