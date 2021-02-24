Sign up
shadow of the tree
the reflection of the sun, reflected the shadow of the tree in my house perfectly and it was up to me to take pictures in front of this beautiful view...
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
31st December 2020 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
sun
,
shadow
,
beauty
Nada
ace
Such mystery in these shadows.
February 24th, 2021
