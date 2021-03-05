Previous
Remember by framelight_byasli
18 / 365

Remember

“Then the waves came,
Then a blue color took all of us;
How you remember the world...”
Cemal Süreya
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Asli

ace
@framelight_byasli
4% complete

Photo Details

