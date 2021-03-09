Sign up
sea...
Smell the sea, feel the sky
Let your soul and spirit fly
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
2
0
Asli
ace
@framelight_byasli
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
31st October 2020 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
ship
,
clouds
,
blacksea
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like you are new, so welcome. Beautiful expanse of sea with the 4 boats in the distance. Like the way it’s framed by the interesting sky and beautiful plants in the front. Are you mostly an iPhone photographer? I am.
March 9th, 2021
Asli
ace
Thank you so much for your beautiful comment. Yes, I am new, I like this platform very much and I am very happy and excited to see beautiful photos here every day.
I usually take it with an iphone, but I also have two cameras, one Canon and the other one is Panasonic Fz, they all taste different (:
@shutterbug49
March 9th, 2021
