New day by framelight_byasli
24 / 365

New day

Birds flying high
You know how I feel
Sun in the sky
You know how I feel
Breeze driftin' on by
You know how I feel
It's a new dawn
It's a new day
It's a new life
For me
And I'm feeling good
I'm feeling good.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Asli

ace
@framelight_byasli
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
A terrific image, I love the composition and the little bird is perfection. ...and I could think of worse songs to have in my head now!
March 11th, 2021  
