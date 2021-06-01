Previous
Sky <3 Sky by framelight_byasli
103 / 365

Sky <3 Sky

I have a weakness for the sky, the clouds, the sunset, the sunrise... Everything...Takes me away...
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Asli

@framelight_byasli
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very lovely!
June 18th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Beautiful.
June 18th, 2021  
