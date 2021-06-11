Sign up
112 / 365
Little prince
“It’s the time that you spent on your rose that makes your rose so important…People have forgotten this truth, but you mustn’t forget it. You become responsible forever for what you’ve tamed. You’re responsible for your rose.”
– Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Asli
ace
@framelight_byasli
Tags
nature
yellow
water
droplets
roses
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful!
June 18th, 2021
