Little prince
Little prince

“It’s the time that you spent on your rose that makes your rose so important…People have forgotten this truth, but you mustn’t forget it. You become responsible forever for what you’ve tamed. You’re responsible for your rose.”

– Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Asli

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful!
June 18th, 2021  
