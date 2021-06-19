Challenge accepted (:

I join in a challenge organized by Mags @marlboromaam and had a lot of fun doing it. Mags, I hope I was able to do it. (:
I love the fanstastic universe so much. Thank you very much for taking me from this world and going me to a fantastic world. Wizards, different creatures, flying cars, spells, dragons, witches or vampires etc. may always be with us. We wish our imagination to always be great!
By the way my favorite fantastic world character is Harry Potter and spell is “Expecto Patronum!!!”
What about your favorite fantastic world character or magic?
Happy fantastic day (: