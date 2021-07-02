Sign up
115 / 365
Day light moon
You are the moon. That glows in my heart. You're my daytime my night time. My world. You're my life.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Asli
ace
@framelight_byasli
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ150
Taken
21st June 2021 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
panasonic
,
daylight
,
lover
,
fz150
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful moon shot!
July 4th, 2021
Asli
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you lovely Mags (:
July 4th, 2021
