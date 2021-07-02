Previous
Day light moon by framelight_byasli
115 / 365

Day light moon

You are the moon. That glows in my heart. You're my daytime my night time. My world. You're my life.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Asli

@framelight_byasli
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful moon shot!
July 4th, 2021  
Asli ace
@marlboromaam Thank you lovely Mags (:
July 4th, 2021  
