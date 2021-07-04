Previous
Clouds & Moon by framelight_byasli
117 / 365

Clouds & Moon

I recommend you listen to the song Spiritual but Not Religious by Oliver Koletzki 🎶
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Asli

@framelight_byasli
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is really my kind of moon capture. Just gorgeous with the clouds and your UFO. =)
July 4th, 2021  
Asli ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so so much Mags (: I am very excited for the results of the challenge (:
July 4th, 2021  
