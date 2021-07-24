Previous
Lovely clothes on the wall (: by framelight_byasli
137 / 365

24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Asli

ace
@framelight_byasli
KV ace
Nice pops of color… love the hardhat.
July 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love those bright yellow overalls! =)
July 25th, 2021  
Asli ace
@kvphoto Thank you so much for your lovely comment KV!
@marlboromaam Thank you so much lovely Mags (:
July 25th, 2021  
Pat Thacker
A nice happy colourful shot. I like the shapes of the yellow fence behind adding harmony.
July 25th, 2021  
