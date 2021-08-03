Previous
Drone time (: by framelight_byasli
141 / 365

Drone time (:

“Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are a sea.“
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Asli

@framelight_byasli
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! What fun to have a drone to go where you can't. =)
August 4th, 2021  
Asli ace
@marlboromaam Exactly... I'm thinking of going to the mountain across tomorrow Mags but I'm still a beginner (: (:
August 4th, 2021  
