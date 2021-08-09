Previous
Dreams by framelight_byasli
147 / 365

Dreams

“I learned this, at least, by my experiment: that if one advances confidently in the direction of her dreams, and endeavors to live the life which she has imagined, she will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.”
9th August 2021

Asli

ace
@framelight_byasli
