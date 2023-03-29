Sign up
88 / 365
Get-Pushed-556: a reflection image
This week
@aecasey
suggested me to take a photo with the topic "reflection image". Here is the result. I hope you like it.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Tags
reflection
,
get-pushed-556
Fran Balsera
ace
Hello
@aecasey
, this is the get-pushed-556 you suggested. Thank you for the challenge. Have a nice week!
March 29th, 2023
