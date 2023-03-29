Previous
Get-Pushed-556: a reflection image by franbalsera
88 / 365

Get-Pushed-556: a reflection image

This week @aecasey suggested me to take a photo with the topic "reflection image". Here is the result. I hope you like it.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Fran Balsera ace
Hello @aecasey, this is the get-pushed-556 you suggested. Thank you for the challenge. Have a nice week!
March 29th, 2023  
