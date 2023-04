Leake Street (London, UK)

Leake Street, also known as the "Banksy Tunnel" or "Graffiti Tunnel", is a road in Lambeth, London. It is about 300 metres long, runs off York Road and under the platforms and tracks of Waterloo station. The walls are decorated with graffiti - initially created during the "Cans Festival" organised by Banksy on 3rd-5 May 2008.