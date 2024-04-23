Previous
Snails-eye-view by franbalsera
206 / 365

Snails-eye-view

For the Get-pushed this week, Laura suggested a snails-eye-view picture. This is the result.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Fran Balsera

ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fran Balsera ace
Hello @la_photographic. Here is the snails-eye-view photo. Regards!
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise