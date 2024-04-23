Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Snails-eye-view
For the Get-pushed this week, Laura suggested a snails-eye-view picture. This is the result.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Photo Details
Tags
get-pushed-612
Fran Balsera
ace
Hello
@la_photographic
. Here is the snails-eye-view photo. Regards!
April 23rd, 2024
