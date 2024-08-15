Horchata with fartons

Horchata is a traditional Spanish drink made from ground tiger nuts (chufas), water, and sugar. It originates from the Valencia region of Spain and has a creamy texture with a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. It is typically served cold and is a popular refreshment during the summer.



Fartons are elongated, soft, and slightly sweet pastries that are typically dusted with powdered sugar. They are specifically designed to be dipped into horchata, making them a perfect complement to the drink. The dough is light and airy, allowing it to absorb the horchata without falling apart. Fartons are also a specialty of the Valencia region and are often enjoyed as a snack or dessert.