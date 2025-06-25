Previous
Simplicity by franbalsera
299 / 365

Simplicity

25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and place😊👍
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact