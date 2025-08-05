Roman scale

Previous
In Sos del Rey Católico, beneath the arcades of the old market, you can find the spot where a Roman balance scale was once used to verify weights. The Aragonese measuring rod can also be seen on the left side.



5th August 2025

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
