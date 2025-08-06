Previous
View from the workshop window by franbalsera
View from the workshop window

From the workshop window, you can see the grapevine in the garden, its fresh green leaves climbing up the stone wall and winding around the frame, filtering the daylight.

6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
