Previous
Next
not a pixel untouched by francesc
3 / 365

not a pixel untouched

This started life as a stack of chairs....
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise