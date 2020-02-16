Previous
Next
Candle Snuffer by francesc
5 / 365

Candle Snuffer

Just filling some gaps
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Frances Claydon

ace
@francesc
Thanks to everybody who comments on or favourites my photos. I appreciate constructive criticism and am always looking for ways to improve, and I will...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise