This is my best side by francesc
13 / 365

This is my best side

My greyhound bubbles is such a poser, she will sit there and move her head to different angles for the best shot
1st March 2020

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
