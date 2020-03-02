Previous
My favourite comfy armchair by francesc
My favourite comfy armchair

Alfie the deerhound loves to relax in the armchair,so much so that this one is now dedicated to the dogs and we have new ones they are not allowed to sit on.Yet.
