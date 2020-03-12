Previous
Light deco by francesc
24 / 365

Light deco

I took this lying on the floor underneath the light that hangs down the centre of the stairwell at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Frances Claydon

@francesc
I won my first camera in a painting competition when I was 10, it was a box brownie and each film took 8 photos.I have...
